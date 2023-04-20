The Arizona Diamondbacks and Geraldo Perdomo, who went 2-for-4 with a double last time out, take on Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at Chase Field, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

  • Perdomo is hitting .375 with four doubles, a home run and five walks.
  • In 53.8% of his games this season (seven of 13), Perdomo has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (38.5%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • Perdomo has driven in a run in four games this year (30.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in six of 13 games (46.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 8
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Padres' 4.14 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Padres rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (21 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Wacha gets the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.06 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 16 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
  • In three games this season, the 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.06, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .292 against him.
