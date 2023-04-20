Geraldo Perdomo Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 1:25 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Geraldo Perdomo, who went 2-for-4 with a double last time out, take on Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at Chase Field, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Cardinals.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo is hitting .375 with four doubles, a home run and five walks.
- In 53.8% of his games this season (seven of 13), Perdomo has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (38.5%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in one game this year.
- Perdomo has driven in a run in four games this year (30.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six of 13 games (46.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|8
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Padres' 4.14 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (21 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wacha gets the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.06 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 16 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- In three games this season, the 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.06, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .292 against him.
