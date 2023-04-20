The Arizona Diamondbacks and Jake McCarthy, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at Chase Field, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

  • McCarthy has a double, a triple and four walks while hitting .154.
  • McCarthy has reached base via a hit in five games this year (of 17 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • He has not gone deep in his 17 games this season.
  • McCarthy has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in four of 17 games (23.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 10
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (20.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Padres have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to give up 21 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
  • Wacha (2-1 with a 6.06 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
  • In three games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 6.06, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .292 against him.
