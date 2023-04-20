Josh Rojas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 1:24 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Josh Rojas -- 0-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the hill, on April 20 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Cardinals.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Josh Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas leads Arizona in OBP (.359), slugging percentage (.424) and OPS (.783) this season.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 23rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 72nd and he is 88th in slugging.
- Rojas has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this season (10 of 15), with multiple hits five times (33.3%).
- In 15 games played this year, he has not homered.
- In six games this season, Rojas has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 46.7% of his games this season (seven of 15), with two or more runs three times (20.0%).
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|9
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Padres have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (21 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wacha gets the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.06 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.06, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .292 batting average against him.
