Josh Rojas -- 0-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the hill, on April 20 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Cardinals.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: MLB Network
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Josh Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas leads Arizona in OBP (.359), slugging percentage (.424) and OPS (.783) this season.
  • Among qualified hitters, he ranks 23rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 72nd and he is 88th in slugging.
  • Rojas has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this season (10 of 15), with multiple hits five times (33.3%).
  • In 15 games played this year, he has not homered.
  • In six games this season, Rojas has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in 46.7% of his games this season (seven of 15), with two or more runs three times (20.0%).

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 9
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Padres have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Padres rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (21 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Wacha gets the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.06 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
  • The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.06, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .292 batting average against him.
