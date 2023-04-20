On Thursday, Ketel Marte (on the back of going 2-for-5) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Cardinals.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ketel Marte? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte is batting .261 with six doubles, a triple, two home runs and two walks.

Marte enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .333 with one homer.

Marte has picked up a hit in 12 of 17 games this year, with multiple hits five times.

In 17 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

In two games this season, Marte has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in nine of 17 games (52.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 11 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

Padres Pitching Rankings