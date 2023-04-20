On Thursday, Ketel Marte (on the back of going 2-for-5) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Cardinals.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

  • Marte is batting .261 with six doubles, a triple, two home runs and two walks.
  • Marte enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .333 with one homer.
  • Marte has picked up a hit in 12 of 17 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
  • In 17 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In two games this season, Marte has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in nine of 17 games (52.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 11
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Padres have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to allow 21 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
  • Wacha gets the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.06 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing 11 hits.
  • The 31-year-old has an ERA of 6.06, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .292 against him.
