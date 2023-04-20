Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 1:24 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Ketel Marte (on the back of going 2-for-5) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Cardinals.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte is batting .261 with six doubles, a triple, two home runs and two walks.
- Marte enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .333 with one homer.
- Marte has picked up a hit in 12 of 17 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
- In 17 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In two games this season, Marte has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in nine of 17 games (52.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|11
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (72.7%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (36.4%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (9.1%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Padres have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 21 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Wacha gets the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.06 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing 11 hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 6.06, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .292 against him.
