Kevin Durant and the rest of the Phoenix Suns match up versus the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA Playoffs on Thursday, at 10:30 PM ET.

Durant totaled 25 points, six rebounds, five assists and two blocks in his previous game, which ended in a 123-109 win versus the Clippers.

In this article we will break down Durant's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Kevin Durant Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 29.1 26 Rebounds 7.5 6.6 6.6 Assists 5.5 5 4.4 PRA 41.5 40.7 37 PR -- 35.7 32.6 3PM 2.5 2 2.5



Kevin Durant Insights vs. the Clippers

The Suns rank 19th in possessions per game with 101.4. His opponents, the Clippers, have one of the slowest tempos with 101 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Clippers are 12th in the league, conceding 113.1 points per game.

The Clippers are the 13th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 43.1 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Clippers are 10th in the league, conceding 25 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Clippers are 12th in the league, allowing 12.2 makes per game.

Kevin Durant vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/18/2023 44 25 6 5 0 2 1 4/16/2023 45 27 9 11 3 2 1 11/12/2022 35 27 6 3 3 2 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.