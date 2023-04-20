After hitting .286 with four doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the San Diego Padres (who will start Michael Wacha) at 9:40 PM ET on Thursday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Cardinals.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

  • Gurriel is hitting .258 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and a walk.
  • Gurriel has had a hit in 10 of 16 games this year (62.5%), including multiple hits four times (25.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in one game this season.
  • In four games this year (25.0%), Gurriel has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In six of 16 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 11
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Padres have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to surrender 21 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
  • Wacha (2-1 with a 6.06 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
  • The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.06, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .292 batting average against him.
