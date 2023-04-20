Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 1:24 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .286 with four doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the San Diego Padres (who will start Michael Wacha) at 9:40 PM ET on Thursday.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Cardinals.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is hitting .258 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and a walk.
- Gurriel has had a hit in 10 of 16 games this year (62.5%), including multiple hits four times (25.0%).
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- In four games this year (25.0%), Gurriel has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In six of 16 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|11
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (72.7%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (27.3%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (9.1%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Padres have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 21 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Wacha (2-1 with a 6.06 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.06, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .292 batting average against him.
