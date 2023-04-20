Pavin Smith Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 1:25 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Pavin Smith and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Michael Wacha) at 9:40 PM ET on Thursday.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Cardinals.
Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Pavin Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .381 with three doubles, two home runs and three walks.
- Smith has had a hit in five of seven games this year (71.4%), including multiple hits three times (42.9%).
- He has homered in two of seven games played this season, and in 8.3% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this year (71.4%), Smith has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In four games this season (57.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|5
|2 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 4.14 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up 21 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Wacha gets the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.06 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 6.06, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .292 batting average against him.
