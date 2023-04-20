After going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Pavin Smith and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Michael Wacha) at 9:40 PM ET on Thursday.

Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Michael Wacha TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Pavin Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .381 with three doubles, two home runs and three walks.

Smith has had a hit in five of seven games this year (71.4%), including multiple hits three times (42.9%).

He has homered in two of seven games played this season, and in 8.3% of his plate appearances.

In five games this year (71.4%), Smith has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In four games this season (57.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 5 2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%) 2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings