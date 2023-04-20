Suns vs. Clippers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Playoffs Game 3
The Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers will go head to head in Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Suns vs. Clippers matchup in this article.
Suns vs. Clippers Game Info
- Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSC, and BSAZ
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Suns vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Suns Moneyline
|Clippers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Suns (-7)
|224
|-285
|+240
|BetMGM
|Suns (-6.5)
|224.5
|-300
|+240
|Tipico
|Suns (-2.5)
|227.5
|-140
|+120
Suns vs. Clippers Betting Trends
- The Suns have a +170 scoring differential, topping opponents by two points per game. They're putting up 113.6 points per game to rank 17th in the league and are giving up 111.6 per contest to rank sixth in the NBA.
- The Clippers put up 113.6 points per game (17th in league) while allowing 113.1 per outing (12th in NBA). They have a +41 scoring differential.
- These two teams score 227.2 points per game combined, 3.2 more than this game's total.
- Opponents of these teams average 224.7 combined points per game, 0.7 more points than this matchup's total.
- Phoenix is 42-39-1 ATS this season.
- Los Angeles has covered 40 times in 82 games with a spread this year.
