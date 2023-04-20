The Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers will go head to head in Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Suns vs. Clippers matchup in this article.

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSC, and BSAZ

NBA TV, BSSC, and BSAZ Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Suns vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Suns vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Suns have a +170 scoring differential, topping opponents by two points per game. They're putting up 113.6 points per game to rank 17th in the league and are giving up 111.6 per contest to rank sixth in the NBA.

The Clippers put up 113.6 points per game (17th in league) while allowing 113.1 per outing (12th in NBA). They have a +41 scoring differential.

These two teams score 227.2 points per game combined, 3.2 more than this game's total.

Opponents of these teams average 224.7 combined points per game, 0.7 more points than this matchup's total.

Phoenix is 42-39-1 ATS this season.

Los Angeles has covered 40 times in 82 games with a spread this year.

Looking to place a futures bet on the Suns? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.