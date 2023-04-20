The Los Angeles Clippers are 7.5-point underdogs heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday, starting at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSC, and BSAZ. The series is tied 1-1. The matchup has an over/under of 224.5 points.

Suns vs. Clippers Odds & Info

When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

TV: NBA TV, BSSC, and BSAZ

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -7.5 224.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

Phoenix and its opponents have gone over 224.5 combined points in 45 of 82 games this season.

The average point total in Phoenix's outings this year is 225.2, 0.7 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Suns have gone 43-38-0 ATS this season.

Phoenix has been the favorite in 49 games this season and won 36 (73.5%) of those contests.

Phoenix has a record of 14-2, a 87.5% win rate, when it's favored by -350 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for the Suns.

Suns vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 45 54.9% 113.6 227.2 111.6 224.7 226.2 Clippers 40 48.8% 113.6 227.2 113.1 224.7 224.7

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

The Suns are 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall over their last 10 games.

Five of Suns' past 10 games have gone over the total.

Phoenix owns a better record against the spread in home games (22-19-0) than it does on the road (21-19-0).

The 113.6 points per game the Suns score are only 0.5 more points than the Clippers give up (113.1).

When Phoenix scores more than 113.1 points, it is 32-10 against the spread and 33-10 overall.

Suns vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Suns and Clippers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Suns 43-38 10-10 42-40 Clippers 40-42 1-4 40-42

Suns vs. Clippers Point Insights

Suns Clippers 113.6 Points Scored (PG) 113.6 17 NBA Rank (PPG) 17 32-10 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 29-13 33-10 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 34-8 111.6 Points Allowed (PG) 113.1 6 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 33-16 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 28-16 36-13 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 29-15

