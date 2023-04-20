How to Watch the Suns vs. Clippers: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NBA Playoffs Game 3
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 1:32 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers square off in Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.
Suns vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: NBA TV, BSSC, BSAZ
Suns Stats Insights
- This season, the Suns have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% lower than the 47.3% of shots the Clippers' opponents have made.
- Phoenix is 24-11 when it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.
- The Suns are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Clippers sit at 16th.
- The Suns put up 113.6 points per game, only 0.5 more points than the 113.1 the Clippers allow.
- When Phoenix puts up more than 113.1 points, it is 33-10.
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- The Suns post 114.1 points per game in home games, compared to 113.2 points per game away from home, a difference of 0.9 points per contest.
- In home games, Phoenix is allowing 4.7 fewer points per game (109.2) than away from home (113.9).
- The Suns are sinking 12.5 threes per game with a 38.4% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 0.6 more threes and 1.9% points better than they're averaging in away games (11.9 threes per game, 36.5% three-point percentage).
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Cameron Payne
|Questionable
|Back
