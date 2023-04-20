The Phoenix Suns (45-37) and the Los Angeles Clippers (44-38) are scheduled to square off on Thursday at Crypto.com Arena, with a start time of 10:30 PM ET. When these two squads hit the floor, Deandre Ayton and Mason Plumlee are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on NBA TV, BSSC, and BSAZ.

How to Watch Suns vs. Clippers

Game Day: Thursday, April 20

Thursday, April 20 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Watch Ayton, Russell Westbrook and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Suns' Last Game

The Clippers were beaten by the Suns on Tuesday, 123-109. Kawhi Leonard scored 31 in a losing effort, while Devin Booker led the winning team with 38 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 38 1 9 1 0 4 Kevin Durant 25 6 5 1 2 0 Torrey Craig 17 3 2 2 0 5

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Suns Players to Watch

Ayton averages a team-high 10 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 18 points and 1.7 assists, shooting 58.9% from the field.

Booker leads his squad in both points (27.8) and assists (5.5) per game, and also puts up 4.5 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Kevin Durant puts up 29.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5 assists per contest, shooting 56% from the floor and 40.4% from beyond the arc with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Chris Paul puts up a team-leading 8.9 assists per game. He is also averaging 13.9 points and 4.3 rebounds, shooting 44% from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Torrey Craig averages 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 20.8 2.7 4.9 1.6 0.4 1.3 Kevin Durant 18 4.4 3.3 0.3 1 1.8 Chris Paul 11.9 3.8 6 1.1 0.4 1.7 Deandre Ayton 11.8 6.9 0.4 0.3 0.7 0 Torrey Craig 10.5 4.3 1.1 0.7 0.8 1.4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.