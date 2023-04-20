Torrey Craig and the rest of the Phoenix Suns take on the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA Playoffs on Thursday, at 10:30 PM ET.

In a 123-109 win over the Clippers (his last action) Craig put up 17 points and two steals.

In this piece we'll break down Craig's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Torrey Craig Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 7.4 10.5 Rebounds 4.5 5.4 4.3 Assists -- 1.5 1.1 PRA -- 14.3 15.9 PR -- 12.8 14.8 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.4



Torrey Craig Insights vs. the Clippers

Craig has taken 6.3 shots per game this season and made 2.9 per game, which account for 6.8% and 6.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 1.3 threes per game, or 10.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Craig's opponents, the Clippers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101 possessions per game, while his Suns rank 19th in possessions per game with 101.4.

Allowing 113.1 points per contest, the Clippers are the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

On the boards, the Clippers are ranked 13th in the league, conceding 43.1 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Clippers are 10th in the NBA, conceding 25 per game.

Allowing 12.2 made 3-pointers per game, the Clippers are the 12th-ranked squad in the league.

Torrey Craig vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/18/2023 32 17 3 2 5 0 2 4/16/2023 27 22 4 1 2 0 1 4/9/2023 6 3 2 0 1 0 0 2/16/2023 27 6 6 0 2 0 0 12/15/2022 18 9 5 0 1 1 1 10/23/2022 25 8 9 2 2 0 0

