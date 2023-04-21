Alek Thomas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:28 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Alek Thomas -- hitting .200 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the mound, on April 21 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Padres.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is batting .200 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and four walks.
- In 33.3% of his games this year (six of 18), Thomas has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (16.7%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in one of 18 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- Thomas has driven in a run in four games this season (22.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In five games this season (27.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|10
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (20.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Padres have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.14).
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 21 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Lugo gets the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.70 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- In three games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed a 2.70 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .266 to his opponents.
