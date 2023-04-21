Alek Thomas -- hitting .200 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the mound, on April 21 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Padres.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alek Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is batting .200 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and four walks.

In 33.3% of his games this year (six of 18), Thomas has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (16.7%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in one of 18 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

Thomas has driven in a run in four games this season (22.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In five games this season (27.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 10 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (20.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings