Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:28 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
On Friday, Christian Walker (.256 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, two walks and eight RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Padres.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker is hitting .222 with four doubles, two home runs and four walks.
- Walker has reached base via a hit in 10 games this year (of 19 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- In 19 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Walker has driven in a run in 10 games this season (52.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in six games this season (31.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|12
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (33.3%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (33.3%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (50.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.14).
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (21 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lugo (2-0 with a 2.70 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.70, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .266 batting average against him.
