Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:30 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll and his .633 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Padres.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll has 19 hits, which leads Arizona hitters this season, while batting .271 with nine extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 75th, his on-base percentage ranks 120th, and he is 37th in the league in slugging.
- Carroll has had a hit in 11 of 20 games this season (55.0%), including multiple hits seven times (35.0%).
- Looking at the 20 games he has played this year, he's went deep in four of them (20.0%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Carroll has an RBI in five of 20 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them.
- In 40.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (15.0%).
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|12
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (41.7%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (41.7%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Padres have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 21 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Lugo gets the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.70 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.70, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .266 against him.
