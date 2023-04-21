Friday's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks (11-8) and the San Diego Padres (9-11) at Chase Field should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Diamondbacks taking home the win. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on April 21.

The Padres will call on Seth Lugo (2-0) versus the Diamondbacks and Zac Gallen (2-1).

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Diamondbacks 5, Padres 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 3-5.

When it comes to the over/under, Arizona and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in nine, or 50%, of the 18 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Arizona has a mark of 9-9 in contests where bookmakers favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Arizona scores the 13th-most runs in baseball (88 total, 4.6 per game).

The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked ERA (5.07) in the majors this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule