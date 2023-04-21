Diamondbacks vs. Padres: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks will play Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres on Friday at Chase Field, at 9:40 PM ET.
Bookmakers list the Diamondbacks as -110 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Padres -110 moneyline odds to win. A 9.5-run total has been set for the matchup.
Rep your team with officially licensed Diamondbacksgear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Diamondbacks vs. Padres Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|PUSH
|-110
|-110
|9.5
|+100
|-120
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance
- Over the past 10 games, the Diamondbacks have been favored twice and won both contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games. The average over/under set by oddsmakers in Arizona's past four contests has been 9.2, a stretch during which the Diamondbacks and their opponent have hit the over every time.
Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats
- The Diamondbacks have been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.
- Arizona has played as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter in only two games this season, which it won both.
- The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Diamondbacks a 52.4% chance to win.
- Arizona has played in 20 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-8-1).
- The Diamondbacks have had a run line set for only one matchup this season, and they covered.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Diamondbacks Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|5-3
|6-6
|5-2
|6-7
|8-4
|3-5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.