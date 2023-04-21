Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks and starter Zac Gallen on Friday at 9:40 PM ET at Chase Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 24th in Major League Baseball with 17 home runs.

Arizona is ninth in MLB with a .421 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks rank seventh in MLB with a .259 team batting average.

Arizona ranks 13th in the majors with 88 total runs scored this season.

The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .304 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

The Diamondbacks rank third in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.4 whiffs per contest.

Arizona has an 8.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in the majors.

Arizona has the 22nd-ranked ERA (5.07) in the majors this season.

The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.412 as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Gallen (2-1) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he allowed two hits in 6 2/3 scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins.

He's going for his third quality start in a row.

Gallen will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 4/16/2023 Marlins W 5-0 Away Zac Gallen Sandy Alcantara 4/17/2023 Cardinals W 6-3 Away Merrill Kelly Jack Flaherty 4/18/2023 Cardinals W 8-7 Away Drey Jameson Jordan Montgomery 4/19/2023 Cardinals L 14-5 Away Madison Bumgarner Jake Woodford 4/20/2023 Padres L 7-5 Home Ryne Nelson Michael Wacha 4/21/2023 Padres - Home Zac Gallen Seth Lugo 4/22/2023 Padres - Home Merrill Kelly Joe Musgrove 4/23/2023 Padres - Home Drey Jameson Yu Darvish 4/24/2023 Royals - Home Tommy Henry Brad Keller 4/25/2023 Royals - Home Ryne Nelson Brady Singer 4/26/2023 Royals - Home Zac Gallen Max Castillo

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.