Xander Bogaerts will lead the way for the San Diego Padres (9-11) on Friday, April 21, when they square off against Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (11-8) at Chase Field at 9:40 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Padres (-115). The over/under is 9.5 runs for the contest.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo - SD (2-0, 2.70 ERA) vs Zac Gallen - ARI (2-1, 3.33 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Padres have won five out of the 11 games, or 45.5%, in which they've been favored.

The Padres have gone 5-6 (winning 45.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Diego has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Padres went 2-3 across the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- San Diego and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Diamondbacks have won in nine, or 50%, of the 18 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Diamondbacks have been victorious nine times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Josh Rojas 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+210) Jake McCarthy 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+175) Christian Walker 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+130) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+165)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 4th Win NL West +1300 - 3rd

