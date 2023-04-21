Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:27 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Gabriel Moreno -- hitting .273 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the mound, on April 21 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is batting .240 with four doubles, a home run and a walk.
- Moreno has picked up a hit in 60.0% of his 15 games this year, with multiple hits in 20.0% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 15 games, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- Moreno has driven in a run in seven games this season (46.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In one game this season, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|9
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (11.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (55.6%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (21 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lugo makes the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.70 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander threw 3 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In three games this season, the 33-year-old has a 2.70 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .266 to opposing hitters.
