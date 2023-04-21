Geraldo Perdomo Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:30 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Geraldo Perdomo -- 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the hill, on April 21 at 9:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Padres.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo is batting .389 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.
- Perdomo has had a hit in eight of 14 games this season (57.1%), including multiple hits six times (42.9%).
- He has gone deep in one of 14 games, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
- Perdomo has driven in a run in five games this year (35.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven of 14 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|8
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Padres have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (21 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lugo makes the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.70 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went 3 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 2.70, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .266 batting average against him.
