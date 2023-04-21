After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Jake McCarthy and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Seth Lugo) at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

  • McCarthy is batting .143 with a double, a triple and four walks.
  • McCarthy has had a hit in five of 18 games this year (27.8%), including multiple hits three times (16.7%).
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 18 games this season.
  • McCarthy has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in four of 18 games (22.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 10
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (20.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (21 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Lugo makes the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.70 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • In three games this season, the 33-year-old has a 2.70 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .266 to his opponents.
