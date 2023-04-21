After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Jake McCarthy and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Seth Lugo) at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy is batting .143 with a double, a triple and four walks.

McCarthy has had a hit in five of 18 games this year (27.8%), including multiple hits three times (16.7%).

He has not hit a long ball in his 18 games this season.

McCarthy has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in four of 18 games (22.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 10 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (20.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings