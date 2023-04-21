Ketel Marte -- batting .324 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the mound, on April 21 at 9:40 PM ET.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte has six doubles, a triple, two home runs and two walks while batting .261.

Marte enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .412 with one homer.

In 66.7% of his games this year (12 of 18), Marte has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (27.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 18 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

In two games this year, Marte has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in nine of 18 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 11 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

Padres Pitching Rankings