Ketel Marte -- batting .324 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the mound, on April 21 at 9:40 PM ET.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

  • Marte has six doubles, a triple, two home runs and two walks while batting .261.
  • Marte enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .412 with one homer.
  • In 66.7% of his games this year (12 of 18), Marte has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (27.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In 18 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In two games this year, Marte has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in nine of 18 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 11
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Padres have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (21 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Lugo (2-0 with a 2.70 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season.
  • In his last outing on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty tossed 3 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • In three games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed a 2.70 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .266 to his opponents.
