On Friday, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.326 batting average in his past 10 games, with five doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk and eight RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Padres.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is batting .268 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and a walk.

Gurriel has picked up a hit in 11 of 17 games this season, with multiple hits five times.

He has homered in one game this season.

Gurriel has driven in a run in five games this season (29.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven of 17 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 11 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

Padres Pitching Rankings