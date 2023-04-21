On Friday, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.326 batting average in his past 10 games, with five doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk and eight RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Padres.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

  • Gurriel is batting .268 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and a walk.
  • Gurriel has picked up a hit in 11 of 17 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
  • He has homered in one game this season.
  • Gurriel has driven in a run in five games this season (29.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In seven of 17 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 11
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to allow 21 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
  • Lugo gets the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.70 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander went 3 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 33-year-old has an ERA of 2.70, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .266 against him.
