After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Pavin Smith and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Diego Padres (who will start Seth Lugo) at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Pavin Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is batting .364 with three doubles, two home runs and three walks.
  • Smith has gotten a hit in five of eight games this season (62.5%), including three multi-hit games (37.5%).
  • He has homered in two of eight games played this season, and in 8% of his plate appearances.
  • In five games this season (62.5%), Smith has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in four of eight games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 5
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Padres have a 4.18 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Padres rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (21 total, one per game).
  • The Padres will send Lugo (2-0) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.70 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.70, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .266 against him.
