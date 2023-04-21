Stars vs. Wild: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3
The Minnesota Wild take their home ice at Xcel Energy Center to play the Dallas Stars for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Friday, April 21, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TBS, SN1, TVAS, BSN, BSWIX, and BSSW. The series is tied at 1-1. The Stars have -115 moneyline odds against the Wild (-105).
Stars vs. Wild Game Info
- When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SN1, TVAS, BSN, BSWIX, and BSSW
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-115)
|Wild (-105)
|-
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have compiled a 39-21 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, Dallas has a 39-21 record (winning 65.0% of its games).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Stars' implied win probability is 53.5%.
Wild Betting Insights
- The Wild have been listed as an underdog 22 times this season, and won seven, or 31.8%, of those games.
- Minnesota has a record of 7-15, a 31.8% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of -105 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The implied probability of a win by the Wild, based on the moneyline, is 51.2%.
Stars vs. Wild Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Wild Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|239 (23rd)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|219 (6th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|54 (15th)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|46 (12th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas has hit the over twice in its past 10 contests.
- During their last 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is 1.7 higher than their season-long average.
- The Stars create the seventh-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 281 this season.
- On defense, the Stars are one of the best units in league competition, giving up 215 goals to rank third.
- The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +66.
Wild Advanced Stats
- In Minnesota's past 10 games, it has gone over the total once.
- During their last 10 games, the Wild and their opponents are scoring 0.8 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.7.
- The Wild have scored 239 goals this season (2.9 per game) to rank 23rd in the NHL.
- The Wild have allowed 2.7 goals per game, 219 total, the sixth-fewest among NHL teams.
- They have a +20 goal differential, which ranks 14th in the league.
