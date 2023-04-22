Alek Thomas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 11:25 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alek Thomas -- hitting .182 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the mound, on April 22 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: BSAZX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alek Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has three doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks while batting .190.
- Thomas has reached base via a hit in six games this season (of 19 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 19 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this year, Thomas has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In six games this year (31.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|10
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (20.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Padres have a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up 21 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Musgrove will start for the Padres, his first this season.
- The 30-year-old righty last appeared Friday, Oct. 21 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he started and went 5 2/3 innings.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors last season he ranked 15th in ERA (2.93), 18th in WHIP (1.083), and 13th in K/9 (9.1).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.