Alek Thomas -- hitting .182 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the mound, on April 22 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
  • TV Channel: BSAZX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alek Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Alek Thomas At The Plate

  • Thomas has three doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks while batting .190.
  • Thomas has reached base via a hit in six games this season (of 19 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 19 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this year, Thomas has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In six games this year (31.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 10
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (20.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Padres have a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to give up 21 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 13th in the league).
  • Musgrove will start for the Padres, his first this season.
  • The 30-year-old righty last appeared Friday, Oct. 21 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he started and went 5 2/3 innings.
  • Among qualified pitchers in the majors last season he ranked 15th in ERA (2.93), 18th in WHIP (1.083), and 13th in K/9 (9.1).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.