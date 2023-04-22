Alek Thomas -- hitting .182 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the mound, on April 22 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

TV Channel: BSAZX

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has three doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks while batting .190.

Thomas has reached base via a hit in six games this season (of 19 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has hit a long ball in one of 19 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

In four games this year, Thomas has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In six games this year (31.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 10 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (20.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings