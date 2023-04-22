Chris Paul NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Suns vs. Clippers - April 22
The Phoenix Suns, Chris Paul included, square off versus the Los Angeles Clippers at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
Let's look at Paul's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.
Chris Paul Prop Bets vs. the Clippers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|13.5
|13.9
|14.3
|Rebounds
|4.5
|4.3
|4.9
|Assists
|8.5
|8.9
|7.4
|PRA
|27.5
|27.1
|26.6
|PR
|--
|18.2
|19.2
|3PM
|1.5
|1.7
|2
Chris Paul Insights vs. the Clippers
- Paul is responsible for taking 9.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.3 per game.
- He's put up 4.4 threes per game, or 9.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- Paul's opponents, the Clippers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101 possessions per game, while his Suns rank 19th in possessions per game with 101.4.
- The Clippers are the 12th-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 113.1 points per game.
- On the boards, the Clippers are ranked 13th in the league, giving up 43.1 rebounds per game.
- The Clippers allow 25 assists per game, 10th-ranked in the NBA.
- The Clippers concede 12.2 made 3-pointers per contest, 12th-ranked in the NBA.
Chris Paul vs. the Clippers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/20/2023
|41
|11
|6
|7
|1
|1
|3
|4/18/2023
|38
|16
|4
|8
|0
|1
|1
|4/16/2023
|39
|7
|11
|10
|1
|0
|2
|2/16/2023
|33
|5
|3
|11
|0
|0
|4
|12/15/2022
|36
|15
|7
|13
|2
|1
|2
|10/23/2022
|33
|7
|8
|11
|1
|1
|1
