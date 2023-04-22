The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Christian Walker and his .436 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at Chase Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

Joe Musgrove TV Channel: BSAZX

BSAZX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker has five doubles, two home runs and four walks while batting .224.

Walker has gotten a hit in 11 of 20 games this season (55.0%), including five multi-hit games (25.0%).

In 20 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In 10 games this year, Walker has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in seven games this season (35.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 12 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (50.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings