The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll and his .571 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at Chase Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-5 against the Padres.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
  • TV Channel: BSAZX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

  • Carroll has 20 hits, which ranks first among Arizona hitters this season, while batting .267 with nine extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 76th, his on-base percentage ranks 126th, and he is 41st in the league in slugging.
  • In 57.1% of his 21 games this season, Carroll has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
  • Looking at the 21 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (19.0%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Carroll has had an RBI in five games this year (23.8%), including three multi-RBI outings (14.3%).
  • In 42.9% of his games this year (nine of 21), he has scored, and in three of those games (14.3%) he has scored more than once.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 12
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.43).
  • The Padres rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (21 total, one per game).
  • Musgrove will make his first start of the season for the Padres.
  • The 30-year-old righty started and threw 5 2/3 innings when he last appeared Friday, Oct. 21 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • His 2.93 ERA ranked 15th, 1.083 WHIP ranked 18th, and 9.1 K/9 ranked 13th among qualified major league pitchers last season.
