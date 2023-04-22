Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 11:25 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll and his .571 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at Chase Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-5 against the Padres.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: BSAZX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll has 20 hits, which ranks first among Arizona hitters this season, while batting .267 with nine extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 76th, his on-base percentage ranks 126th, and he is 41st in the league in slugging.
- In 57.1% of his 21 games this season, Carroll has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 21 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (19.0%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Carroll has had an RBI in five games this year (23.8%), including three multi-RBI outings (14.3%).
- In 42.9% of his games this year (nine of 21), he has scored, and in three of those games (14.3%) he has scored more than once.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|12
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (41.7%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (41.7%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.43).
- The Padres rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (21 total, one per game).
- Musgrove will make his first start of the season for the Padres.
- The 30-year-old righty started and threw 5 2/3 innings when he last appeared Friday, Oct. 21 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- His 2.93 ERA ranked 15th, 1.083 WHIP ranked 18th, and 9.1 K/9 ranked 13th among qualified major league pitchers last season.
