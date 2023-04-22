The Phoenix Suns, Devin Booker included, hit the court versus the Los Angeles Clippers at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Booker totaled 45 points, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks in his last game, which ended in a 129-124 win against the Clippers.

Below we will dive into Booker's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Devin Booker Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 30.5 27.8 28.2 Rebounds 4.5 4.5 3.6 Assists 4.5 5.5 5.7 PRA 40.5 37.8 37.5 PR -- 32.3 31.8 3PM 2.5 2.1 1.8



Devin Booker Insights vs. the Clippers

This season, he's put up 14.4% of the Suns' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.1 per contest.

Booker is averaging six three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.8% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Booker's Suns average 101.4 possessions per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams, while the Clippers are one of the league's slowest with 101 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Clippers are 12th in the NBA, conceding 113.1 points per game.

The Clippers allow 43.1 rebounds per contest, ranking 13th in the league.

The Clippers are the 10th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 25 assists per contest.

The Clippers concede 12.2 made 3-pointers per game, 12th-ranked in the NBA.

Devin Booker vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/20/2023 45 45 6 3 3 2 3 4/18/2023 45 38 1 9 4 0 1 4/16/2023 43 26 1 3 0 3 4 2/16/2023 35 19 3 9 1 1 0 12/15/2022 35 14 4 4 1 0 1 10/23/2022 35 35 1 4 5 0 1

