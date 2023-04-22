Saturday's contest between the Arizona Diamondbacks (12-9) and San Diego Padres (10-12) squaring off at Chase Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET on April 22.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the San Diego Padres will send Joe Musgrove to the mound, while Merrill Kelly (1-2) will answer the bell for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

How to Watch on TV: BSAZX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Diamondbacks 5, Padres 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Arizona and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 19 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (52.6%) in those games.

This year, Arizona has won four of eight games when listed as at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 43.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Arizona is the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 4.9 runs per game (102 total).

The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.82) in the majors this season.

