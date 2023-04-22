Pavin Smith and the Arizona Diamondbacks take the field on Saturday at Chase Field against Joe Musgrove, who gets the start for the San Diego Padres. First pitch is set for 8:10 PM ET.

The Padres are -145 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Diamondbacks (+120). The matchup's over/under is listed at 9.5 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSAZX

BSAZX Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -145 +120 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 4-5.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 matchups.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 19 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (52.6%) in those contests.

Arizona has a record of 6-5 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +120 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Arizona and its opponents have hit the over in 11 of its 21 games with a total this season.

The Diamondbacks have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-3 6-6 5-2 7-7 9-4 3-5

