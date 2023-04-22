Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres take on Pavin Smith and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSAZX

BSAZX Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks have hit 17 homers this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

Fueled by 72 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks ninth in MLB with a .421 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks' .265 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.

Arizona has scored 102 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .309 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

The Diamondbacks have shown patience at the plate this season with the fifth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.5) among MLB offenses.

Arizona strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 19th in MLB.

Arizona pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.82 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.344 as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Merrill Kelly (1-2) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Kelly has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 4/17/2023 Cardinals W 6-3 Away Merrill Kelly Jack Flaherty 4/18/2023 Cardinals W 8-7 Away Drey Jameson Jordan Montgomery 4/19/2023 Cardinals L 14-5 Away Madison Bumgarner Jake Woodford 4/20/2023 Padres L 7-5 Home Ryne Nelson Michael Wacha 4/21/2023 Padres W 9-0 Home Zac Gallen Seth Lugo 4/22/2023 Padres - Home Merrill Kelly Joe Musgrove 4/23/2023 Padres - Home Drey Jameson Yu Darvish 4/24/2023 Royals - Home Tommy Henry Brad Keller 4/25/2023 Royals - Home Ryne Nelson Brady Singer 4/26/2023 Royals - Home Zac Gallen Max Castillo 4/28/2023 Rockies - Away Merrill Kelly Kyle Freeland

