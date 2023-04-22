Joe Musgrove will take the mound for the San Diego Padres (10-12) on Saturday, April 22 against the Arizona Diamondbacks (12-9), who will answer with Merrill Kelly. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET at Chase Field.

The favored Padres have -155 moneyline odds against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at +130. The total is 9.5 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSAZX

BSAZX Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Musgrove - SD (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Kelly - ARI (1-2, 3.38 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Padres have been favored 12 times and won five, or 41.7%, of those games.

The Padres have gone 2-5 (winning only 28.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from San Diego, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

The Padres were favored on the moneyline in six of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), San Diego and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Diamondbacks have won in 10, or 52.6%, of the 19 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Diamondbacks have won four of eight games when listed as at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Arizona and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Walker 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+140) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Josh Rojas 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+225) Jake McCarthy 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+200) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 4th Win NL West +1300 - 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.