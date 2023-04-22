After batting .303 with a double, a home run, a walk and 10 RBI in his past 10 games, Gabriel Moreno and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Joe Musgrove) at 8:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He collected three RBI (going 3-for-4 with ) in his most recent game against the Padres.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

Joe Musgrove TV Channel: BSAZX

BSAZX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno has four doubles, a home run and a walk while hitting .278.

Moreno has recorded a hit in 10 of 16 games this season (62.5%), including four multi-hit games (25.0%).

He has hit a home run in one of 16 games, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.

In eight games this year (50.0%), Moreno has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 9 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (55.6%)

