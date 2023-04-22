Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 11:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .303 with a double, a home run, a walk and 10 RBI in his past 10 games, Gabriel Moreno and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Joe Musgrove) at 8:10 PM ET on Saturday.
He collected three RBI (going 3-for-4 with ) in his most recent game against the Padres.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: BSAZX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno has four doubles, a home run and a walk while hitting .278.
- Moreno has recorded a hit in 10 of 16 games this season (62.5%), including four multi-hit games (25.0%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 16 games, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- In eight games this year (50.0%), Moreno has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|9
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (11.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (55.6%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (21 total, one per game).
- Musgrove will make his first start of the season for the Padres.
- In his last appearance on Friday, Oct. 21, the 30-year-old right-hander, started and went 5 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- He ranked 15th in ERA (2.93), 18th in WHIP (1.083), and 13th in K/9 (9.1) among qualified pitchers in MLB play last year.
