Geraldo Perdomo -- 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the mound, on April 22 at 8:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Padres.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  Stadium: Chase Field
  • Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
  • TV Channel: BSAZX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

  • Perdomo is hitting .400 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.
  • Perdomo has gotten a hit in nine of 15 games this season (60.0%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (46.7%).
  • He has hit a home run in one game this season.
  • Perdomo has had at least one RBI in 40.0% of his games this season (six of 15), with two or more RBI three times (20.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in eight of 15 games (53.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 8
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%)
5 (71.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Padres' 4.43 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to surrender 21 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 13th in the league).
  • Musgrove will take the mound to start for the Padres, his first of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Friday, Oct. 21, the 30-year-old right-hander, started and went 5 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • He ranked 15th in ERA (2.93), 18th in WHIP (1.083), and 13th in K/9 (9.1) among qualified pitchers in MLB action last season.
