After batting .038 with two walks in his past 10 games, Jake McCarthy and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Joe Musgrove) at 8:10 PM ET on Saturday.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

Joe Musgrove TV Channel: BSAZX

BSAZX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy is batting .143 with a double, a triple and four walks.

McCarthy has gotten a hit in five of 19 games this year (26.3%), with more than one hit on three occasions (15.8%).

He has not hit a long ball in his 19 games this season.

McCarthy has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in five of 19 games (26.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 10 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (20.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

