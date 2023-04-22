On Saturday, Josh Rojas (.268 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, three walks and five RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Musgrove. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Padres.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

Joe Musgrove TV Channel: BSAZX

BSAZX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Josh Rojas At The Plate

Rojas leads Arizona with an OBP of .365, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .412.

Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 61st, and he is 92nd in the league in slugging.

Rojas has reached base via a hit in 12 games this year (of 17 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

He has not gone deep in his 17 games this year.

In eight games this season (47.1%), Rojas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in nine games this season (52.9%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 9 7 (87.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Padres Pitching Rankings