On Saturday, Ketel Marte (.324 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, a home run, two walks and four RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Musgrove. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Padres.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

TV Channel: BSAZX

BSAZX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte is hitting .284 with seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and two walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 53rd, his on-base percentage ranks 106th, and he is 48th in the league in slugging.

Marte is batting .474 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Marte has recorded a hit in 13 of 19 games this year (68.4%), including six multi-hit games (31.6%).

He has gone deep in two of 19 games played this season, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

In three games this season (15.8%), Marte has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (15.8%) he had more than one.

He has scored in 10 of 19 games (52.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 11 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

Padres Pitching Rankings