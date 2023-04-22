On Saturday, Ketel Marte (.324 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, a home run, two walks and four RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Musgrove. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Padres.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
  • TV Channel: BSAZX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

  • Marte is hitting .284 with seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and two walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 53rd, his on-base percentage ranks 106th, and he is 48th in the league in slugging.
  • Marte is batting .474 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
  • Marte has recorded a hit in 13 of 19 games this year (68.4%), including six multi-hit games (31.6%).
  • He has gone deep in two of 19 games played this season, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this season (15.8%), Marte has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (15.8%) he had more than one.
  • He has scored in 10 of 19 games (52.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 11
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Padres have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.43).
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (21 total, one per game).
  • Musgrove will start for the Padres, his first this season.
  • The 30-year-old right-hander last appeared Friday, Oct. 21 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he started and went 5 2/3 innings.
  • Last season he ranked 15th in ERA (2.93), 18th in WHIP (1.083), and 13th in K/9 (9.1) among qualified pitchers in the league.
