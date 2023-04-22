The Phoenix Suns, Kevin Durant included, will play at 3:30 PM on Saturday against the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Durant had 28 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 129-124 win against the Clippers.

Below we will dive into Durant's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Kevin Durant Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 29.1 26.5 Rebounds 7.5 6.6 6.6 Assists 5.5 5 4.7 PRA 41.5 40.7 37.8 PR -- 35.7 33.1 3PM 2.5 2 2.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Kevin Durant's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Kevin Durant Insights vs. the Clippers

The Suns rank 19th in possessions per game with 101.4. His opponents, the Clippers, have one of the slowest tempos with 101 possessions per contest.

Giving up 113.1 points per contest, the Clippers are the 12th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

On the boards, the Clippers are ranked 13th in the league, conceding 43.1 rebounds per contest.

The Clippers are the 10th-ranked team in the league, conceding 25 assists per game.

The Clippers are the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 12.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Kevin Durant vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/20/2023 42 28 6 5 1 0 2 4/18/2023 44 25 6 5 0 2 1 4/16/2023 45 27 9 11 3 2 1 11/12/2022 35 27 6 3 3 2 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Durant or any of his Suns teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.