Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the mound, on April 22 at 8:10 PM ET.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

Joe Musgrove TV Channel: BSAZX

BSAZX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel has five doubles, a triple, a home run and a walk while batting .267.

Gurriel has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (12 of 18), with more than one hit five times (27.8%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 18 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.

Gurriel has driven in a run in six games this season (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven of 18 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 11 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

Padres Pitching Rankings