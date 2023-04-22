Pavin Smith Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 3:24 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Pavin Smith and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Joe Musgrove) at 8:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Padres.
Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: BSAZX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Pavin Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Pavin Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .333 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- In 55.6% of his nine games this season, Smith has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has homered in two of nine games played this season, and in 6.9% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this season (55.6%), Smith has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five of nine games (55.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Padres have a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (21 total, one per game).
- Musgrove gets the call to start for the Padres, his first of the season.
- The 30-year-old right-hander started and threw 5 2/3 innings when he last appeared on Friday, Oct. 21 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- He ranked 15th in ERA (2.93), 18th in WHIP (1.083), and 13th in K/9 (9.1) among qualified pitchers in the majors last year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.