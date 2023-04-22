After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Pavin Smith and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Joe Musgrove) at 8:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Padres.

Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
  • TV Channel: BSAZX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Pavin Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is batting .333 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.
  • In 55.6% of his nine games this season, Smith has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in two of nine games played this season, and in 6.9% of his plate appearances.
  • In five games this season (55.6%), Smith has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in five of nine games (55.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Padres have a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (21 total, one per game).
  • Musgrove gets the call to start for the Padres, his first of the season.
  • The 30-year-old right-hander started and threw 5 2/3 innings when he last appeared on Friday, Oct. 21 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • He ranked 15th in ERA (2.93), 18th in WHIP (1.083), and 13th in K/9 (9.1) among qualified pitchers in the majors last year.
