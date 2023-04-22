The Los Angeles Clippers are 7.5-point underdogs heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ. The Suns hold a 2-1 lead in the series.

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ

TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Suns vs. Clippers Score Prediction

Prediction: - Clippers 114 - Suns 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Clippers

Pick ATS: Clippers (+ 7.5)

Clippers (+ 7.5) Pick OU: Under (226.5)



The Suns have a 41-38-3 ATS record this season as opposed to the 40-42-0 mark from the Clippers.

When the spread is set as 7.5 or more this season, Phoenix (9-8-1) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50%) than Los Angeles (1-4) does as the underdog (20%).

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to exceed the point total in 48.8% of its games this season (40 of 82), the same percentage as Phoenix and its opponents (40 of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Suns are 36-14, a better mark than the Clippers have posted (9-21) as moneyline underdogs.

Suns Performance Insights

Phoenix is scoring 113.6 points per game (17th-ranked in NBA) this year, while giving up 111.6 points per contest (sixth-ranked).

With 27.3 assists per game, the Suns rank third-best in the league in the category.

The Suns rank 13th in the NBA with 12.2 treys per game so far this season. Meanwhile, they rank seventh with a 37.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

This season, Phoenix has taken 63.8% two-pointers, accounting for 71% of the team's buckets. It has shot 36.2% from three-point land (29% of the team's baskets).

