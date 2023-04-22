Suns vs. Clippers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Playoffs Game 4
The Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers are meeting in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 4 on tap.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Suns vs. Clippers matchup.
Suns vs. Clippers Game Info
- Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Suns vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Suns Moneyline
|Clippers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Suns (-7.5)
|227
|-300
|+250
Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Suns (-7.5)
|226.5
|-350
|+260
Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Suns (-5)
|227
|-208
|+175
Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Suns (-7.5)
|225.5
|-300
|+250
Bet on this game with Tipico
Suns vs. Clippers Betting Trends
- The Suns outscore opponents by 2.0 points per game (scoring 113.6 points per game to rank 17th in the league while allowing 111.6 per outing to rank sixth in the NBA) and have a +170 scoring differential overall.
- The Clippers put up 113.6 points per game (17th in league) while giving up 113.1 per outing (12th in NBA). They have a +41 scoring differential.
- The teams combine to score 227.2 points per game, 0.2 more points than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these two teams combine to score 224.7 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than this contest's total.
- Phoenix has put together a 42-39-1 ATS record so far this year.
- Los Angeles has put together a 40-42-0 ATS record so far this year.
Suns Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Devin Booker
|30.5
|-125
|27.8
|Kevin Durant
|28.5
|-110
|29.1
|Deandre Ayton
|15.5
|-125
|18.0
|Chris Paul
|13.5
|-125
|13.9
|Torrey Craig
|9.5
|+100
|7.4
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
