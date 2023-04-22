How to Watch the Suns vs. Clippers: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NBA Playoffs Game 4
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 6:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers square off in Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.
Suns vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: TNT, BSSC, BSAZ
Suns Stats Insights
- The Suns make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points lower than the Clippers have allowed to their opponents (47.3%).
- Phoenix has a 24-11 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.
- The Clippers are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 11th.
- The 113.6 points per game the Suns average are just 0.5 more points than the Clippers give up (113.1).
- Phoenix has a 33-10 record when scoring more than 113.1 points.
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- The Suns put up 114.1 points per game at home, compared to 113.2 points per game away from home, a difference of 0.9 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Phoenix is allowing 109.2 points per game at home. Away from home, it is allowing 113.9.
- When playing at home, the Suns are averaging 0.6 more threes per game (12.5) than away from home (11.9). They also own a higher three-point percentage at home (38.4%) compared to in road games (36.5%).
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Cameron Payne
|Questionable
|Back
