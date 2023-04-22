The Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers square off in Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

TV: TNT, BSSC, BSAZ

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points lower than the Clippers have allowed to their opponents (47.3%).

Phoenix has a 24-11 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.

The Clippers are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 11th.

The 113.6 points per game the Suns average are just 0.5 more points than the Clippers give up (113.1).

Phoenix has a 33-10 record when scoring more than 113.1 points.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

The Suns put up 114.1 points per game at home, compared to 113.2 points per game away from home, a difference of 0.9 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Phoenix is allowing 109.2 points per game at home. Away from home, it is allowing 113.9.

When playing at home, the Suns are averaging 0.6 more threes per game (12.5) than away from home (11.9). They also own a higher three-point percentage at home (38.4%) compared to in road games (36.5%).

Suns Injuries