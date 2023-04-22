Sportsbooks have listed player props for Deandre Ayton, Russell Westbrook and others when the Phoenix Suns visit the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday at 3:30 PM ET.

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ

TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Deandre Ayton Props

PTS REB AST 15.5 (-125) 10.5 (-105) 0.5 (-154)

Saturday's over/under for Ayton is 15.5 points. That is 2.5 fewer than his season average of 18.

Ayton has collected 10 rebounds per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet for Saturday's game (10.5).

Ayton's season-long assist average -- 1.7 per game -- is 1.2 higher than Saturday's assist over/under (0.5).

Devin Booker Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (-125) 4.5 (-139) 4.5 (-139) 2.5 (+105)

The 27.8 points Devin Booker scores per game are 2.7 less than his prop total on Saturday (30.5).

He has grabbed 4.5 rebounds per game, equal to his prop bet on Saturday.

Booker has averaged 5.5 assists this season, 1.0 more than his prop bet on Saturday.

He 2.1 made three-pointers average is 0.4 lower than his prop bet on Saturday.

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (-111) 7.5 (+115) 5.5 (+120) 2.5 (+130)

Kevin Durant's 29.1 points per game are 0.6 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

Durant's rebounding average -- 6.6 -- is 0.9 lower than his over/under on Saturday.

Durant averages five assists, 0.5 less than his over/under on Saturday.

Durant has made two three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Clippers

Russell Westbrook Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (-128) 7.5 (-120) 9.5 (+105) 1.5 (-149)

The 23.5-point prop total for Westbrook on Saturday is 7.6 higher than his season scoring average, which is 15.9.

Westbrook's rebounding average -- 5.8 -- is 1.7 lower than his over/under on Saturday.

Westbrook has dished out 7.5 assists per game, which is 2.0 less than Saturday's over/under.

Westbrook has made 1.2 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

