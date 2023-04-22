The Phoenix Suns (45-37) have one player on the injury report in their NBA playoffs opening round game 4 with the Los Angeles Clippers (44-38) at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, April 22 at 3:30 PM ET.

Last time out, the Suns bested the Clippers 129-124 on Thursday. Devin Booker paced the Suns in the win with 45 points, while Norman Powell scored 42 in the losing effort for the Clippers.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cameron Payne PG Questionable Back 10.3 2.2 4.5

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today

Clippers Injuries: Kawhi Leonard: Out (Knee), Paul George: Out (Leg)

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ

Suns Season Insights

The Suns record only 0.5 more points per game (113.6) than the Clippers give up (113.1).

Phoenix is 33-10 when scoring more than 113.1 points.

The Suns' offense has been improved over their last 10 games, putting up 115.2 points per contest compared to the 113.6 they've averaged this season.

Phoenix makes 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.4 on average.

The Suns put up 112.1 points per 100 possessions (17th in the league), while allowing 110.1 points per 100 possessions (seventh in the NBA).

Suns vs. Clippers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Suns -7.5 227

