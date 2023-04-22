The Phoenix Suns, Torrey Craig included, take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Craig, in his last game (April 20 win against the Clippers) posted 15 points.

With prop bets in place for Craig, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Torrey Craig Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 7.4 11.6 Rebounds 4.5 5.4 4.4 Assists -- 1.5 1.3 PRA -- 14.3 17.3 PR -- 12.8 16 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.7



Torrey Craig Insights vs. the Clippers

Craig is responsible for taking 6.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 6.3 per game.

He's taken 3.2 threes per game, or 9.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Craig's opponents, the Clippers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101 possessions per game, while his Suns rank 19th in possessions per game with 101.4.

The Clippers concede 113.1 points per game, 12th-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Clippers have conceded 43.1 rebounds per game, which puts them 13th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Clippers are ranked 10th in the league, giving up 25 per game.

The Clippers give up 12.2 made 3-pointers per contest, 12th-ranked in the NBA.

Torrey Craig vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/20/2023 27 15 4 2 3 0 0 4/18/2023 32 17 3 2 5 0 2 4/16/2023 27 22 4 1 2 0 1 4/9/2023 6 3 2 0 1 0 0 2/16/2023 27 6 6 0 2 0 0 12/15/2022 18 9 5 0 1 1 1 10/23/2022 25 8 9 2 2 0 0

