The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Alek Thomas and his .375 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Padres.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alek Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is hitting .183 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.

Thomas has gotten at least one hit in 30.0% of his games this year (six of 20), with at least two hits three times (15.0%).

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

In four games this year, Thomas has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in six of 20 games (30.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (20.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings